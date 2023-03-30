The Nationals placed Pineda on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right finger fracture.
Pineda suffered the injury in early March. There's a good chance he'll go to the minors once healthy.
More News
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Won't open in big leagues•
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Catches bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Still not cleared to throw•
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Has displacement in right pinky•
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Picks up hand injury•
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Sits after two straight starts•