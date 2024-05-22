Irvin (2-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six over 6.1 innings.

Irvin was solid overall Wednesday, holding Minnesota to two runs on a pair of solo homers, though he'd ultimately take his third loss in four starts as the Nationals failed to generate enough run support. The 27-year-old Irvin's ERA now sits at 3.79 with a solid 1.07 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB across 10 outings (57 innings) this season. He's currently slated for a tough road matchup in Atlanta early next week in his next start.