Irvin (5-5) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings in a 7-5 victory over the Tigers. He struck out five.

The right-hander continues his breakout campaign, winning his third straight trip to the mound while delivering his fifth straight quality start. Irvin boasts a 3.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 69:15 K:BB through 81 innings on the season, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Diamondbacks.

