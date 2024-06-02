Irvin (3-5) picked up the win Sunday against Cleveland, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Irvin turned in his third consecutive quality start and his seventh of the season Sunday, earning his first win since April 29. In five starts since his last win, the 27-year-old Irvin pitched five or more innings in all of them, compiling a 2.45 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP and a crisp 28:4 K:BB across 29.1 innings. Irvin will look to keep the success going in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend versus Atlanta.