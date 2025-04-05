Irvin didn't factor into the decision Friday against Arizona after allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out three.

Just as Brandon Pfaadt did for the Diamondbacks, Irvin struggled a bit to keep the ball in the yard Friday. Corbin Carroll got to Irvin for a two-run homer in the third inning, tagging the right-hander for another two-run shot in the fifth frame. Irvin now holds a 5.40 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with five punchouts over 10 innings to begin the campaign, and he won't be a recommended streamer in fantasy leagues in his next scheduled start against the Dodgers in the middle of next week.