Irvin (1-0) yielded three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings Tuesday, striking out six and picking up a win over Pittsburgh.

Irvin allowed only one runner to reach scoring position in the dominant outing. He threw 58 of 87 pitches for strikes and forced 10 whiffs. It was both his longest outing and his first quality start of 2025. Irvin dropped his season ERA to 3.91 with an 18:7 K:BB through 23 frames. His next start is projected to be in Colorado this weekend.