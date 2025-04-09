Irvin didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers after allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Although he was ambushed for four runs in the first inning before recording a single out, Irvin salvaged his outing by yielding a lone hit over five scoreless frames the rest of the way. The 28-year-old right-hander does carry a poor 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB over 16 innings, but it's worth noting his three starts have come against the potent offenses of Philadelphia, Arizona and Los Angeles, respectively. Irvin is tentatively set to face the Pirates on the road early next week, which is a much more favorable draw.