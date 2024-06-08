Irvin (4-5) earned the win Friday over Atlanta, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Irvin has now thrown 14 scoreless innings in two starts against Atlanta this year, allowing just six hits while logging 14 strikeouts. The 27-year-old right-hander has now delivered four straight quality starts, pitching to a 1.47 ERA in that span. Irvin's lowered his ERA to 3.12 on the season with a 1.03 WHIP and 64:14 K:BB across 75 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Detroit.