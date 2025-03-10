Irvin gave up six runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 3.1 innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out three.

Some shaky defense behind the right-hander got Irvin off the hook for some earned runs during a six-run first inning by New York, but most of the damage came on homers by Mark Vientos and Jakson Reetz. Irvin was still able to build up to 81 pitches (48 strikes), and the 28-year-old remains on track to begin the season in the Nationals' rotation despite his disconcerting 5:6 K:BB through 10.2 spring innings.