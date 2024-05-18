Irvin (2-4) took the loss Friday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

Irvin got off to a shaky start Friday, allowing all four runs over his first three innings. The 27-year-old right-hander had allowed just four earned runs in his previous three starts (18 innings), striking out 13 while issuing just one walk in that span. Overall, Irvin has a solid 3.91 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB over nine starts (50.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Twins in his next outing.