Manager Dave Martinez revealed that Wood was scratched from Saturday's game against the Cardinals after his bat handle hit his right wrist on a check-swing Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Wood was able to participate in batting practice Saturday, but he was not in the lineup in a precautionary move. Martinez added that Wood has been playing a lot in spring training and the team wanted to give the 21-year-old prospect some rest. Wood is hitting .324 with three home runs and three steals in 46 plate appearances this spring.