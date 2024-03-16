Manager Dave Martinez revealed that Wood was scratched from Saturday's game against the Cardinals after his bat handle hit his right wrist on a check-swing Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Wood was able to participate in batting practice Saturday, but he was not in the lineup in a precautionary move. Martinez added that Wood has been playing a lot in spring training and the team wanted to give the 21-year-old prospect some rest. Wood is hitting .324 with three home runs and three steals in 46 plate appearances this spring.
More News
-
Nationals' James Wood: Won't play Saturday•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Swipes first bag of spring•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Launches third homer Thursday•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Crushes first spring homer•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Meeting first challenge at Double-A•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Rises to Double-A•