Wood (wrist) is expected to make an appearance off the bench in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Wood was scheduled to play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, but he ended up being scratched as a precaution after he tweaked his right wrist on a check swing Friday. The 21-year-old is apparently good to go for the Nationals' final contest of the weekend and will look to continue what's been an impressive spring training. Though Wood remains likely to report to Double-A Harrisburg or Triple-A Rochester to begin the upcoming campaign, he's turned heads in Nationals camp with a .324/.457/.649 slash line over 17 Grapefruit League games.