Wood will begin the season with Triple-A Rochester, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

The 21-year-old opened eyes this spring by batting .364 (16-for-44) with four homers, three steals and an 11:13 BB:K, and rather than return him to Double-A Harrisburg where he ended the 2023 campaign, the Nats will keep him one step away from the majors. If the improved approach at the plate Wood displayed this spring holds up in the regular season, it may not be long before he makes his big-league debut.