Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Blanks Pirates in no-decision
Hellickson allowed three hits and struck out four across 5.2 scoreless innings Thursday against the Pirates, but he didn't factor into the decision.
Hellickson was sharp Thursday -- tossing 44 of his 61 pitches for strikes -- but he failed to make it out of the sixth inning for the fourth time in as many starts as manager Davey Martinez continues to limit his exposure to lineups the third time through the order. The 31-year-old had retired 13 consecutive batters before leadoff man Adam Frazier poked a single up the middle in his third at-bat, immediately prompting Martinez to make the call to the bullpen. While the veteran right-hander now owns a respectable 3.00 ERA through 21 innings (four starts) this season, his lackluster 13:4 K:BB coupled with the fact that he often isn't trusted to work late into games limits his fantasy value. Hellickson, who is still searching for his first win of the season, figures to make his next start Tuesday against the Padres.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Stuck with another no-decision•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Decent start vs. Los Angeles•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Goes 4.2 innings in first start of season•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Contract purchased•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Starting Monday against Mets•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Nearing full return to action•
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...