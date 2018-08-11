Hellickson lasted 5.2 innings in a no decision Friday against the Cubs and did not allow a single hit. He gave up a pair of runs on four walks while striking out three.

Hellickson walked the leadoff batter but then retired the next 17 in a row. He was removed in the sixth after walking three straight batters, the latter two on four pitches each. The strong outing lowered his ERA to 3.54, and he continues to have success despite a middling 6.6 K/9. He'll look to keep the momentum going Wednesday in St. Louis.