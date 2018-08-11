Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Carries no-hitter into sixth
Hellickson lasted 5.2 innings in a no decision Friday against the Cubs and did not allow a single hit. He gave up a pair of runs on four walks while striking out three.
Hellickson walked the leadoff batter but then retired the next 17 in a row. He was removed in the sixth after walking three straight batters, the latter two on four pitches each. The strong outing lowered his ERA to 3.54, and he continues to have success despite a middling 6.6 K/9. He'll look to keep the momentum going Wednesday in St. Louis.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Grabs win in nightcap against Reds•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tabbed with second loss•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Takes no-decision•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Tosses strong outing•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Allows two hits Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Shelled by Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...