Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Gives up five runs
Hellickson gave up five runs on nine hits with two walks while striking out four through five innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Monday.
Hellickson only allowed two runs through the first four innings, but the wheels came off in the fifth as he allowed a three runs including a two-run bomb from Mark Reynolds. After outperforming his FIP up to this point, the 32-year-old regressed to a 9.00 ERA and a 5.29 FIP in this start. The right-hander has a 2-0 record and a 4.34 ERA through three starts this season. Hellickson will get his next start Sunday against the Padres.
