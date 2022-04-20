Adon (1-2) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, giving up three hits and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory. He struck out five.

The young right-hander put together the best start of his big-league career so far, as he didn't allow a runner past second base while tossing 57 of 88 pitches for strikes in his first career win and first quality start. Adon has not has a good beginning to the season overall, posting a 5.87 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB through 15.1 innings over three starts, but the Nationals will stick with him in the rotation for now given the 23-year-old's potential.