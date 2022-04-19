Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Ross (elbow) has been throwing off a mound at the Nationals' spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Mark Zuckerman reported April 5 that Ross was throwing from 90 feet, so the right-hander's advancement to mound work two weeks later suggests that he's making decent progress in his rehab program. At the time he underwent the procedure in March 7 to remove a bone spur from his elbow, Ross was projected to require a 6-to-8-week recovery timeline. Now more than five weeks removed from surgery and having yet to resume facing hitters, Ross looks like he'll need more than eight weeks to return to full health, a reality that his placement on the 60-day injured list prior to the season had already supported.