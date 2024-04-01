Gallo is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Pirates, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Gallo started each of the first three contests against a right-hander, but he went 0-for-12 with six strikeouts and will now take a seat versus a lefty Monday. Joey Meneses will handle first base.
