Meneses went 2-for-5 with two doubles, five RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Meneses put the Nationals on top 3-1 with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth and added another two-run double in the sixth to further extend the lead. The first baseman racked up a career-high five RBI on the afternoon and raised his batting average to .283 on the season with the two-hit performance. Meneses has now recorded multiple hits in two straight and in three of his last four, scoring six runs over that stretch to go along with his five RBI on Thursday.