Meneses went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Pinch-hitting for Blake Rutherford in the seventh inning, Meneses launched a clutch three-run homer off Bryan Shaw, putting the Nationals ahead 4-2 en route to a 4-3 victory. The homer was Menses' first in 37 games, with his last coming on Aug. 8. While he's only hit 12 homers this year, the 31-year-old Menses is still slashing a solid .279/.326/.406 with a team-high 84 RBI and 67 runs scored through 610 plate appearances.