Meneses is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Meneses will head to the bench for just the ninth time all season and for the first time since July 28. His day off comes after he went 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over the first three games of the series. Prior to the dry spell at the dish, Meneses had cobbled together a seven-game hitting streak during which he batted .345 with seven RBI and three runs.