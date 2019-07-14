Soto went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

With Anthony Rendon at first base and the Nats trailing 3-2 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Soto drove the first pitch he saw from Philly closer Hector Neris deep to left-center field for his 16th homer of the year. The 20-year-old slugger is now slashing .302/.406/.542 through 81 games, numbers slightly better than last year's historic rookie campaign.