Soto went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored in the Nationals' 12-6 win over the Twins on Thursday.

Soto got his 34th long ball of the season and his second in four games with this sixth-inning two-run shot off Kohl Stewart. The 20-year-old has established himself as a full-on superstar in 2019, slashing .296/.405/.579 in 136 games.