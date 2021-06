Soto went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, one walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's 12-6 loss to the Phillies.

Soto's power surge continued Sunday, and he recorded his first triple of the season in the high-scoring contest. The right fielder has gone 7-for-21 with three home runs, a triple, nine RBI, six runs and five walks across his last six appearances.