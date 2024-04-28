Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

With southpaw Ryan Weathers on the hill for Miami, the lefty-hitting Garcia will hit the bench for the first time since April 14 while Ildemaro Vargas steps in at second base. While manning the keystone for each of the last 11 games, Garcia went 11-for-42 (.262 average) with one home run, four stolen bases, five RBI and one run.