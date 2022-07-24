site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Maikel Franco: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Franco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona.
Franco is 1-for-6 in the first two games out of the All-Star break and will take a seat Sunday. Ehire Adrianza will start at the hot corner Sunday.
