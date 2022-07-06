site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Wednesday
Franco isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Franco is getting a day off after he went 1-for-15 with a run, two walks and four strikeouts over the last five games. Ehire Adrianza will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth.
