Franco went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Giants.
The veteran third baseman took Yunior Marte deep in the eighth inning for the Nationals' only run of the night. Franco has had a decent start to his tenure with Washington, slashing .263/.295/.421 through 16 games with two homers and 10 RBI.
