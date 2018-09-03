Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 11 Cardinals
Scherzer threw 7 innings in a no decision Monday against the Cardinals, striking out 11 while allowing three runs on four hits and a walk.
It wasn't the cleanest outing for Scherzer in terms of keeping runs off the board, as he allowed a two-RBI single to Paul DeJong in the first and a solo shot by Yairo Munoz in the sixth, but he continues to absolutely dominate in terms of strikeouts. His K/9 sits at an incredible 12.1, and he's gotten to double figures in five of his last eight outings. He'll look to make that six of nine Saturday against the Cubs.
