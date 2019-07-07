Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 11 in win
Scherzer (9-5) tossed seven shutout frames with 11 strikeouts while allowing four hits and one walk to earn a victory against the Royals on Saturday.
After a bit of a slow start, Scherzer has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the game once again over the last six weeks. He's won seven straight starts and has posted a 0.87 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 52 innings during that stretch. That's made his season numbers much more Scherzer-like. He is 9-5 with a 2.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 181 strikeouts in 129.1 innings this season.
