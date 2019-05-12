Taylor will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Dodgers.

Taylor had been on the bench for the previous two games of the series, but he'll re-enter the outfield Sunday with Victor Robles receiving a breather. Prior to the weekend, Taylor had briefly settled into a near-everyday role, but Juan Soto's return from the 10-day injured list Saturday will likely limit Taylor to fourth-outfielder duties for the foreseeable future.

