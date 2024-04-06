Taylor isn't in the Pirates' lineup Saturday against the Orioles, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Taylor saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3 performance Friday, and he'll now get his first day off of the season. Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and Connor Joe will start across the outfield while Taylor rests.
