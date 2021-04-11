Corbin (0-1) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Corbin got a tough draw in his return from the COVID-19 IL; even down both Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers' lineup is scary. The big blow was a three-run homer off the bat of Chris Taylor. The lefty threw 80 pitches and got 16 called strikes and 11 swinging strikes. Next week's start at home against the Diamondbacks will provide a better gauge of where Corbin really is skills-wise after his shaky 2020 season.