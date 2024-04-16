Adams is out of the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Dodgers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Adams will take a seat in the second installment of the team's three-game series with Los Angeles, giving way to Drew Millas behind the plate. Adams saw his four-game hitting streak get snapped in Monday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers, but he is still batting .300 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored over 30 at-bats in eight games this season. He'll continue to handle the lion's share of work at catcher while Keibert Ruiz (illness) is unavailable.