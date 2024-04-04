Adams will start at catcher and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Much of Adams' playing time comes versus left-handers, and he will face southpaw Martin Perez on Thursday while Keibert Ruiz rests. Adams put up a .960 OPS in 76 plate appearances against lefties in 2023.
