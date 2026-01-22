The Nationals designated Adams for assignment Thursday.

The 29-year-old backstop appeared in a career-high 83 games during the 2025 season but was a liability when holding a bat, as he slashed .186/.252/.308 across 286 plate appearances. With no need for five catchers on their 40-man roster, the Nationals will now move on from Adams in order to make room for Gus Varland, who was claimed off waivers from Arizona on Thursday.