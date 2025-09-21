Nationals' Riley Adams: Idle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams isn't part of the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Adams will take a seat for Sunday's series finale, yielding to Jorge Alfaro. Adams and Alfaro have been splitting work recently, with Adams starting in seven of the last 12 games, including Sunday. Alfaro has been behind the plate in all of the other five contests.
