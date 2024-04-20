Adams went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Astros.

The 27-year-old backstop was the only Washington hitter to have much success against Justin Verlander in his 2024 debut, lacing a two-bagger off the the future Hall of Famer in the third inning and taking him deep in the fifth for Adams' second long ball of the year. With Keibert Ruiz (illness) on the shelf, Adams has started seven of the last nine games and gone 9-for-25 (.360) with four doubles and a homer. Even when Ruiz has recovered, a Nationals club searching for offense might try to find ways to keep Adams in the lineup as long as he stays hot.