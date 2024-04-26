Adams might still see regular playing time even with Keibert Ruiz back from the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

"We're definitely going to use him," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday. "One, let him catch. And two, we can also DH Keibert like we've done in the past and let him continue to catch. He's done a great job. He's learned a lot over the years. He's really coming into his own." Adams started 11 of 13 games while Ruiz was sidelined by an illness, batting .270 (10-for-37) with a homer and four doubles while winning the trust of the pitching staff, and he'll retain fantasy value in deeper two-catcher formats if he's seeing action three or four times a week.