Madson threw a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's win over the Angels. Meanwhile, Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth inning to record a save.

It was assumed Madson would take over as the closer after both pitchers were acquired in a trade from Oakland, but Doolittle got the first save chance. It's possible both pitchers could get save chances, but this isn't encouraging for Madson's near-term fantasy value.

