Nationals' Ryan Madson: Used in setup role
Madson threw a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's win over the Angels. Meanwhile, Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth inning to record a save.
It was assumed Madson would take over as the closer after both pitchers were acquired in a trade from Oakland, but Doolittle got the first save chance. It's possible both pitchers could get save chances, but this isn't encouraging for Madson's near-term fantasy value.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Will join new team Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Heads to Washington•
-
Athletics' Ryan Madson: Strong multi-inning outing Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Madson: Grabs 14th hold Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Madson: Touched up for run Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ryan Madson: Notches 11th hold Sunday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....