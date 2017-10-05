Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Confirmed for Friday's start
Strasburg will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Strasburg will take the hill opposite Kyle Hendricks for the opening game of the series, which will come exactly seven days since his last regular-season start against the Pirates. During that final tune-up, Strasburg pitched a gem, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out eight over 7.2 scoreless innings. Manager Dusty Baker hasn't announced anything beyond Strasburg at this point, but will likely go with Gio Gonzalez and Max Scherzer in some combination for the next pair of games, while leaving Strasburg available for Game 4 on short rest, or Game 5 on Thursday, if either are needed.
