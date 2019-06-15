Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Saddled with fourth loss

Strasburg (7-4) permitted six runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings in a 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday. He struck out five.

The Diamondbacks got to Strasburg early, scoring in each of the first four innings with the aid of four solo home runs. Strasburg yielded homers to Ketel Marte and Adam Jones in the first inning, Christian Walker in the second, and Marte for the second time in the fourth. He put up his only zero in the fifth inning and was removed after 95 pitches. The 30-year-old still has a 3.75 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 115:24 K:BB and will look to get back on track Thursday at home against the Phillies.