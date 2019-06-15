Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Saddled with fourth loss
Strasburg (7-4) permitted six runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings in a 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday. He struck out five.
The Diamondbacks got to Strasburg early, scoring in each of the first four innings with the aid of four solo home runs. Strasburg yielded homers to Ketel Marte and Adam Jones in the first inning, Christian Walker in the second, and Marte for the second time in the fourth. He put up his only zero in the fifth inning and was removed after 95 pitches. The 30-year-old still has a 3.75 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 115:24 K:BB and will look to get back on track Thursday at home against the Phillies.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Earns seventh win•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Wins 100th career game•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ties season high with 11 K's•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Seven strong innings•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Stifles Cubs for fourth win•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Pitches well in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...