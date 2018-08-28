Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses six solid frames vs. Phillies
Strasburg (7-7) tossed six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five as he notched the win Monday against Philadelphia.
Strasburg surrendered two runs in the third inning, but he managed to turn in a quality start as he exited the ballgame with a three-run lead. The 30-year-old managed to turn his performance around after scuffling of late, as he'd struggled to an 0-3 record with 17 runs allowed over his previous four starts heading into the series opener. Strasburg is slated to pitch next against the Brewers on Sunday.
