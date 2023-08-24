Garrett was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees with an apparent left leg injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garrett appeared to have his left leg get caught in the outfield wall as he attempted to rob DJ LeMahieu of a home run during the seventh inning. Garrett then collapsed to the ground and looked to be in a significant amount of pain before exiting on a cart. The Nationals will take a look at him and should provide more details shortly, but early signs aren't promising for the 27-year-old.