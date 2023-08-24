Garrett was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a fractured left fibula, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garrett had to be carted off the field after getting his leg caught in the outfield wall at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday and subsequent testing has revealed a fracture. A timetable for his return hasn't been provided, but Garrett certainly isn't going to make it back before the end of the season. With Garrett out, the Nationals could go back to using Lane Thomas regularly at a corner outfield spot and putting Alex Call in center.