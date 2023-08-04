Garrett isn't in the Nationals' lineup Friday against the Reds, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Garrett is in the middle of an 0-for-10 stretch at the plate over his last seven games and will take a seat Friday to regroup. Blake Rutherford will start in left field and make his MLB debut batting sixth while Garrett sits.
