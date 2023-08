Garrett went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Phillies.

The outfielder is suddenly one of the hottest hitters in the majors, producing five multi-hit performances over the last seven games while batting .520 (13-for-25) with five doubles, two homers, seven runs and 11 RBI. Garrett's surge has pushed him into a starting role, and the Nationals have little reason not to give the 27-year-old a long look over the remainder of the season.