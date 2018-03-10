Milone (personal) is back with the team and scheduled to pitch in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Milone spent the last few days away from the team following the birth of his child. The left-handing will try to earn a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster, but it seems more likely that he will begin the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level while serving as organizational depth.