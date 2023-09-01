The Nationals selected Blankenhorn's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Blankenhorn, 27, has put up an .877 OPS and 23 home runs over 108 games with Rochester this season to earn a look-see with the big club. The utility player will back up at several positions for the Nationals.
